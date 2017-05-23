She sure knows how to dress!
If there’s anyone in the world we’d want to be friends with, it has to be Rihanna. She can sing, she can definitely dance, she knows how to dress and she seems like SO much fun…
Her outfits never fail to amaze us, she can literally wear anything and look perfect. Take her latest choice for example, at the Dior Cruise Collection, Rihanna wore Dior of course, but who else could get away with an outfit like this?
Wearing her coat off the shoulder (which is super stylish fyi) she doubled belted it, (is this a new trend we need to get in on?) but she totally pulls it off even with nothing underneath. She’s gone for baggy style jeans and flat black boots complete with hat – amazing!
We also love her jewellery choices as she stacked rings, bracelets and necklaces to the max. The rings are just incredible, made with oversize gemstones and elaborate designs, but this got us thinking, is there anything Rihanna does look good in? Turns out that there isn’t. So we take a look back at her most incredible outfit choices so far, which is your fave?!
Rihanna
CUSTOM MATTHEW ADAMS DOLAN
Credit: Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
Wearing Dior and looking like the queen that she is!
Credit: Rob Latour/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
Wearing Commes Des Garcons at the Costume Institute Benefit
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
Wearing Dior in Paris
Credit: LaurentVu/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
Wearing Dries Van Noten in New York
Credit: Callahan/ACE/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
The dress that we’ll never forget in New York
Credit: Farrell/BFA.com/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
Wearing Giambattista Valli at The Grammys
Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock
Rihanna
Only RiRi could get away with a dress like this!
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock
Rihanna
Rihanna basically started the negligee trend back in 2014
Credit: Buzz Foto/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
Looking like an absolute dream at the CFDA Fashion Awards
Credit: Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
She sure has a thing for crazy coats!
Credit: PLV/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
She covered her face for the Givenchy show in 2014
Credit: PJB/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna out and about, New York, America – 06 May 2015
Bossing it as usual!
Credit: - Ace Pictu/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
Out for dinner with Drake wearing monochrome
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
Lady in red in Paris
Credit: SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier for The American Music Awards
Credit: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
Full on camo in New York
Credit: Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
Going bold in Manchester
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
Head to toe leather for her album launch in 2012
Credit: Pace/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock
Rihanna
Wearing Acne and Raf Simons in London
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
Wearing Kenzo in London
Credit: Vinieratos/REX/Shutterstock