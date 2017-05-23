She sure knows how to dress!

If there’s anyone in the world we’d want to be friends with, it has to be Rihanna. She can sing, she can definitely dance, she knows how to dress and she seems like SO much fun…

Her outfits never fail to amaze us, she can literally wear anything and look perfect. Take her latest choice for example, at the Dior Cruise Collection, Rihanna wore Dior of course, but who else could get away with an outfit like this?

Wearing her coat off the shoulder (which is super stylish fyi) she doubled belted it, (is this a new trend we need to get in on?) but she totally pulls it off even with nothing underneath. She’s gone for baggy style jeans and flat black boots complete with hat – amazing!

We also love her jewellery choices as she stacked rings, bracelets and necklaces to the max. The rings are just incredible, made with oversize gemstones and elaborate designs, but this got us thinking, is there anything Rihanna does look good in? Turns out that there isn’t. So we take a look back at her most incredible outfit choices so far, which is your fave?!