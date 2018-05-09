Who knew the Geordie Shore star could be such a doting dad?
A couple of years ago, Gary Beadle could be found pulling birds in a nightclub in Newcastle on most weekends.
But, fast forward to January 2018 and the former Geordie Shore star has swapped the shots for nappies, as he gets to grips with being a father to son Chester.
And, though there have been a few sleepless nights along the way, Gaz and girlfriend Emma McVey seem to have taken to parenthood like ducks to water – and if their Instagram feeds are anything to go by, they are loving every second…
Here, we take a look at their cutest moments so far…
Bobble hats at the ready
The couple take Chester out for a winter walk in their matching hats
Snuggle buddies!
Gaz joked that this was ‘his life’ now as he swaps partying for family time
Hands up if you’re having fun!
The couple keep Chester entertained by taking selfies with him
Strike a pose
Chester is starting to grow into himself as he poses for yet another selfie with his famous mum and dad
Spring walks
Swapping the sofa for the sunshine, Emma and Gaz look every inch the happy family
Like father, like son
Chester is like, ‘Dad, when are you going to stop with the selfies?’
Bath time!
Chester is having a whale of a time with his dad
Model mum
Like his model mum, Chester practises his best poses