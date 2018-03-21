The new couple have been seriously packing on the PDA

They kept their romance relatively low-key whilst he finished his stint on Celebs Go Dating, but now Mike Thalassitis and Megan McKenna are packing on the PDA.

The new couple are making up for lost time by sharing heaps of loved-up snaps from their dreamy Barbados holiday and we are SO JEL.

Aside from his ‘muggy’ behaviour, Mike made fame on Love Island for his Greek-God style good looks, and Megan clearly feels like she’s hit the jackpot.

Sharing a video of his hot bod, the former TOWIE star wrote: ‘Could have worse things to look at all day @mike_thala.’

And, Megan’s not the only one who is clearly feeling smitten. Hinting that he’s in it for the long haul, Mike gushed: ‘First of many,’ alongside a shot of the pair. Aw!

First of many… A post shared by Mike Thalassitis (@mike_thala) on Mar 20, 2018 at 12:32pm PDT

Megan, 25, even went on to hail Mike as her own ‘James Bond’ and shared a video of him emerging from the pool, writing: ‘Move over James Bond’.

Their PDA-filled holiday comes just days after Pete’s new TOWIE girlfriend branded Megan ‘irrelevant’.

Chatting at the TOWIE press day, Shelby Tribble – who has joined the show for series 22 – said: ‘I don’t know her so she is irrelevant.’

On his ex, Megan, Pete said: ‘I am not allowed to talk about Megan at all. I am not talking about her ever again. I’m not allowed.’

Gushing over his new romance, the tattooed hunk confessed: ‘With Shelby all we do is laugh and have a good time together – and that’s a lovely way to be.

‘We have been together for a month; we have loads of fun together. At the minute we’re in a little bubble and we’re really enjoying each other’s company. At the minute everything is great between us.

‘We aren’t going to caught up in that reality TV world.’

Is that a little dig at Megan there, Pete?