The Essex star has given fans a glimpse of her closet

Since turning her back on TOWIE last year, Megan McKenna is doing pretty well for herself.

She’s starred in her very own reality show, released three hit country music singles and even bagged herself a smokin’ hot reality star boyfriend in the form of Muggy Mike.

With all that on her plate, it’s not surprising that Megs doesn’t have very much time on her hands to sort out her wardrobe – and as a result it’s in a little bit of a mess.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 25-year-old shared a video inside her walk-in closet which sees a suitcase lying open on the floor and a load of clothes piled either side.

But with designer bags filling every corner and more shoes than we could even dream of, we reckon we could put up with the mess to get our hands on a wardrobe like that.

Speaking to her followers as she panned round the room with her camera, Megs can be heard saying: ‘I can’t deal with this room,’ before adding: ‘What the f*ck’.

Although the Ex On The Beach star does have an excuse for all the clothing chaos as she’s been busy packing for another holiday with on/off beau Mike Thalassitis.

The pair only split up earlier this month, but after deciding to give things another go the ridiculously good looking pair have jetted off for a romantic break.

Sharing a video of her Love Island boyfriend at the airport, Megan says to the camera: ‘Look at him, sort mate’.

And in case you didn’t know what a ‘sort’ was, we think it means an extremely hot person. Well, that would make sense…

While these two haven’t revealed where they’ll be spending the next few days, if it’s anything like the last holiday we reckon Meg and Muggy will be sharing a load of snaps like THIS in no time.

Have fun, guys!