Looks like these guys didn't scrimp on the decorations!

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding was a private affair but now we’ve been given a first glimpse inside – and it was certainly a lavish occasion.

Several pictures have been posted on Instagram showing the extravagant flower arrangements in the £100,000 marquee at the event on Saturday and it makes for a pretty jaw-dropping sight.

The snaps – reportedly shared by floral and event designer Djordje Varda – show that the glass creation was filled up to the roof with full-sized cherry trees.

Meanwhile the tables for guests were covered in mountains of bouquets of pink and white roses interspersed with pretty green foliage, creating the look of a mini forest in the marquee. Which is fitting given that sources have said the theme of the night was ‘Enchanted Forest’.

Also placed on the dinner tables were wine and champagne glasses, gold place settings and mirrored flower boxes.

According to Mail Online, Djordje shared the images on social media with the caption: ‘Let me tell you the story about a special wedding for very special and lovely people…..

‘The Cherry Blossom Fairy Tale #pippamiddleton #bucklebury #pippamiddletonwedding #lovemyjob #passion Many thanks to Rob Van Helden and his team! Thank you guys for your help and hard work!

‘To create a special wedding you need beautiful flowers and you need to feel Love’

However, it appears that he has since removed the photos from his page.

The decadent marquee – which was said to have been shipped over from Belgium for the occasion – was erected in the garden of Pippa’s parents’ £5million home in Berkshire.

Pippa, 33, and James, 41, tied the knot at St Mark’s Church in Englefield earlier in the day surrounded by family and friends.

The bride’s sister Kate Middleton’s children Prince George and Princess Charlotte made for a super-cute pageboy and flower girl whilst James’ brother Spencer Matthews socialised with Prince William and Prince Harry.

After all of the excitement of the big day, Pippa and James have continued the lavish theme by jetting off on honeymoon where they’ll reportedly be staying at luxurious resort The Brando on a private island in French Polynesia. Not bad, eh?