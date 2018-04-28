Inside Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams’ lavish £500K wedding

With a royal wedding to outshine, Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are pulling out all the stops for theirs

He’s a socialite with new- found royal connections and she’s an Irish model who likes to party, so we were hardly surprised to hear that Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams’ wedding is going to be a seriously lavish affair.

Although it will be a ‘no expense spared’-type bash – with an estimated cost currently racking up at £500K – the happy couple’s big day will be a far cry from his brother James Matthews and Pippa Middleton’s nuptials, a close friend reveals to Now.

Having both appeared on various reality TV shows – including The Jump, where they met in 2017, Spencer, 28, in I’m a Celeb… and Vogue, 32, in the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars – the couple have a whole host of celeb pals, so their wedding will be a star-studded affair.

‘This wedding is going to be wall to wall with celebs and the polar opposite of his brother’s socialite wedding,’ our source says. ‘Spencer always jokes that he may not be born blue blood, but he and Vogue like to think that they’re “celebrity royals”’.

With his brother’s wedding to Pippa Middleton stealing all the headlines last year, Spencer is keen to trump it and make his the ‘wedding of the century’.

The couple – whose first baby is due in September – want to marry abroad in a Coachella-themed wedding later this year.

‘They will be flying out a jumbo jet of close friends and family out to St Barths and they’re even booking headliners to perform at the festival-themed wedding,’ our insider reveals.

The celebrations will take place at the luxurious Eden Rock resort – which is conveniently owned by Spencer’s parents – and currently being rebuilt for the wedding, after it was battered by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

According to our source, ‘The family connection to St Barths makes it even more special as the tropical setting is where Spencer spent his most treasured memories with his family and friends.’

Despite being totally smitten with Vogue, Spencer’s love life before the Irish model was chequered – with a long list of exes including Vicky Pattison, Louise Thompson and Stephanie Pratt. But, in contrast to Prince Harry, who reportedly invited Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas to his wedding, Spencer hasn’t included any old flames on his guest list.’

Unlike other socialites, Spencer won’t be having any exes at the wedding,’ our source explains. ‘He thinks that is disrespectful to his future wife.’

Despite recent pictures of him wearing a wedding band on the beach, Spencer has reassured his friends they haven’t missed out on the big day. Vogue ‘completes’ him and he wants a monumental day to celebrate their love.

‘Vogue is epic and Spencer has met his match,’ the insider reveals. ‘The arrival of his mini me is the icing on the cake. He doesn’t want for anything else.’

The impending arrival of their little one in September means Spencer is having to deal with a ‘double bubble’ of bridezilla and Vogue’s pregnancy hormones all at once, but, according to our source, she can do no wrong in his eyes.

‘Spencer keeps saying no one will be more beautiful than his bride. He’s sure Vogue will be this century’s most stunning bride.’

Throwing shade at his sister- in-law, Pippa, who stole the limelight at her sister Kate’s wedding to Prince William – Spencer’s pal says, ‘Put it this way – Spencer knows it will be his wife’s stunning face, not her backside, people will be looking at.’

Miaow!