Posh and Becks are marking their special day in adorable style

They’re one of the most famous couples in the world so it’s only fitting that Victoria and David Beckham should celebrate their wedding anniversary in style.

The couple are marking 18 years since the day they got hitched (yes really – 18 YEARS) and have given us a cute glimpse into how they’re toasting the special occasion.

David Beckham hits back at critics of photo of him kissing Harper on the lips

David, 42, and Victoria, 43, took to Instagram Stories to share photos of what they’ve been getting up to, which started with a romantic breakfast put on for them by their children.

‘Special breakfast for mummy and daddy,’ VB captioned a snap of the spread, which came complete with a special ’18’ decoration on the table.

The loved-up pair – who are parents to Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 5 – also received bouquets of flowers from their brood, with one picture showing a sign on a bag of blooms reading: ‘Mummy and Daddy’

It wasn’t all kiddy-friendly though as Posh and Becks added a couple of bottles of tequila to the celebrations.

Victoria also hinted at a little in-joke with her man when she posted a photo of a bag of Minstrels with the caption: ‘It’s a long story x I love u @davidbeckham Xxxx’

Ooh, intriguing!

18 years of marriage is quite a landmark and the Beckhams looked to have started the celebrations early, having shared pictures as they cosied up in front of a roaring fire on Monday night. Awww.

Victoria and David famously had a rather extravagant wedding back in 1999 complete with THOSE matching thrones and the like, and Victoria decided to relive this by sharing a snap of them in their white outfits with her Instagram followers.

‘I love you 🙏🏻✨Kisses x,’ VB captioned the nostalgic snap.

I love you 🙏🏻✨Kisses x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

Meanwhile David decided to poke fun at the couple’s past love of matching outfits by sharing a retro picture of them in leather-look catsuits.

‘Wow we really did this ☺️,’ the former footballer joked. ‘Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife , mummy and strong business woman 🙏 ❤️ @victoriabeckham@brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham@cruzbeckham #HarpernotoninstagramLove you x’

Wow we really did this ☺️ Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife , mummy and strong business woman 🙏 ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harpernotoninstagram Love you x A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

Meanwhile Cruz also shared a public message of congratulations for his famous parents, who got hitched several years before he was even born.

‘Dream mum and dad I can’t believe it has been 18 years,’ he wrote.

‘so happy anniversary @davidbeckham and @victoriabeckham I love you so much and I want you to know that you are the best parents in the whole wide world I love you 😜❤️❤️❤️🌍🌍’’

Dream mum and dad I can't believe it has been 18 years so happy anniversary @davidbeckham and @victoriabeckham I love you so much and I want you to know that you are the best parents in the whole wide world I love you 😜❤️❤️❤️🌍🌍 A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:11am PDT

Happy anniversary, guys!