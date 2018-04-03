Love is dead. Step Up is ruined. April is cancelled

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan shocked fans on Monday night when they announced that they’re separating after nine years of marriage.

The Hollywood couple’s decision to divorce has left fans devastated and sent social media into meltdown.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: ‘Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating. Love is dead. Step Up is ruined. April is cancelled.’ While someone else said: ‘If Channing and Jenna can’t last, what hope do the rest of us have?’

Everyone seems to have lots faith in love. Completely…

Another added: ‘Love doesn’t even exist anymore. I mean Channing Tatum and his wife are getting divorced. If they can’t make it no one can hahah’.

It comes after the Magic Mike star, 37, and Jenna, also 37, shared a statement about their split in a joint Instagram post.

They wrote: ‘Hey world! So… We have something we would like to share.

‘First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for.

‘We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts’ so we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.

‘We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.

‘There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realising it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.

‘We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.’

The pair added: ‘We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.’

The couple met on the set of Step Up in 2006 and married three years later in July 2009. They have one daughter, four-year-old Everly, together.