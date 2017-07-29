She hasn't followed the Payne sisters back and unfollowed Sarah Harding last week

Despite 23-year-old Liam’s sisters Nicola and Ruth following Cheryl, the star has yet to return the favour – maybe because there’s so little time when you’ve got a newborn.

Whatever the reason, it seems a little strange – not only did Cheryl attend 26-year-old Ruth’s wedding last June, but Ruth defended Cheryl on social media after the event when the star, 33, was criticised for her outfit. The new bride hit back: ‘There’s enough hate in the world without people writing nasty stuff about people.’

Meanwhile, Sarah, 25, and Cheryl’s rocky relationship has been well documented. When Cheryl and Kimberley Walsh teamed up to celebrate Nicola Roberts’ 30th birthday in 2015 and left Sarah off the guestlist, she made her feelings clear, saying: ‘Relations were good until I didn’t get an invite. I can’t see a Girls Aloud reunion anytime soon.’

With Sarah said to be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house in a few days, could that be why Cheryl’s unfollowed her former bandmate?