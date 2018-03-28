The Geordie Shore star makes sly dig at her ex Gary Beadle

She once gushed over ex boyfriend Gary Beadle’s infamous ‘parsnip,’ but now Charlotte Crosby has stripped him of the title and claimed her new beau, Joshua Ritchie, has ‘the biggest d**k’.

Yikes!

The Geordie Shore star got candid about their sex life as she promoted her new reality TV show, The Charlotte Show, and compared her beau’s manhood to a ‘baton’.

‘I’ll tell you a secret – he has got the biggest d***,’ she confessed. ‘No word of a lie, this microphone is ten inches long. It’s thick and it’s long. It’s almost like a baton.’

Although Charlotte, 27, is clearly enjoying the bedroom side of their romance – claiming she ‘doesn’t stop telling people’ about his impressive manhood – there’s one thing she’s still waiting for.

She confessed: ‘I am fuming – I’ve been seeing this boy for four months. Four months is a long time, isn’t it?

‘It’s been four months and I’ve not even got, ‘I love you’. It’s killing us.’

Char hooked up with Ex On The Beach hunk Josh just months after splitting from Stephen Bear, and the pair hit it off straight away.