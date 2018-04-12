Eeek! Twitter is not very happy...

Viewers of The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night have shared their anger after it was reported that the stars of the programme were paid £10k each to take part.

The show – and it’s male counterpart – followed celebs including the likes of Megan McKenna, Coleen Nolan and Michelle Heaton as they bravely performed a striptease in front of thousands all in aid of cancer awareness.

But after The Sun claimed viewers were kept in the dark about the fact the women received a fee, fans of the show have taken to Twitter to blast the decision.

‘For some ‘celebs’ it’s all about the dollar and the recognition. Shameful’, slammed one viewer.

Another wrote: ‘Appalling… sums them all up..’

While a third added: ‘REALLY REALLY Disgusted’. Eeeek!

Following the reaction, ITV has now been forced to defend the show, insisting that the one-off specials were about ‘raising awareness’ rather than money.

A spokesperson told The Sun: ‘The Real Full Monty shows’ focus and aim was raising awareness about cancer and encouraging people to make vital health checks.

‘They clearly weren’t television charity fundraisers.’

The statement continued: ‘They were ITV’s most watched factual shows this year, with overwhelmingly positive feedback.’

A dedicated online fundraising page was also set up associated with the shows which raised a total of £4,218 for charities including CoppaFeel!, Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now.

‘Viewers were made to think The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night was all about raising awareness and funds for breast cancer,’ a source told The Sun .

‘While it did raise huge awareness and encourage viewers to check their bodies a host of the stars took a massive payday in the name of charity.

‘It’s pretty appalling that this wasn’t made clear to viewers. Fans will be furious that they pocketed such huge sums.’

The ‘Ladies Night’ show aired the night after the men’s edition which saw stars like James ‘Arg’ Argent, Ashley Banjo and Jeff Brazier take part. The male stars’ pay has not yet been revealed.