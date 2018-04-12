Awww, aren't these two adorable?

Pregnant Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have got a busy few months ahead but they’ve found time for a seriously cute date night together.

The couple headed out to the film premiere of action flick Rampage in London on Wednesday night and Jacqueline adorably showed off her growing baby bump in a fitted blue dress.

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline, 25, cradled her tum as she posed for pictures with Dan, who looked dapper in a white suit and black shirt.

Later on Jacqueline – who already has three-year-old daughter Ella with Dan – spoke of how much fun they’d had at the event and shared a sweet selfie with her man on the red carpet.

‘What a fantastic film! I don’t usually love films like that but I fully embraced and it was wicked!! #rampage! We got to see the one and only @therock in person, pretty cool date night!!’ the expectant star told her Instagram fans.

‘Gotta continue to pinch my self when we get invited to things like this, truly is wonderful and we are super lucky!! I hope everyone has had a good hump day! Bed time for me! Good night yall !!’

It comes after the couple managed to get the attention of The Rock – aka Dwayne Johnson – himself before the premiere.

‘If me and @DannyO actually see/meet @TheRock tomorrow I know for a fact Daniel will cry!!!’ Jacqueline tweeted, prompting the actor to reply: ‘Ok well hell we all may as well cry tomorrow then lol’

Dan, 26, then said back: ‘Can’t wait for the premiere tomorrow dude!’

Let’s hope that Jacqueline and Dan made the most of their night on the town as the couple will soon have their hands full when their second child together arrives this summer.

They’ve also taken on another big responsibility after welcoming their new Husky puppy Storm last week.

Yep, things are going to get pretty busy in the Osborne household!