Jacqueline Jossa addresses Celebrity Big Brother rumours

The actress will bow out of EastEnders in explosive scenes over Christmas

EastEnders fans were left devastated when it was revealed Jacqueline Jossa would be leaving the BBC One soap this Christmas.

Jacqueline, who plays Lauren Branning, will exit the show with on-screen sister Lorna Fitzgerald [Abi Branning] in what’s being described as it’s most explosive festive storyline ever.

But will Jacqueline, 25, be swapping one famous show for another? The new series of Celebrity Big Brother kicks off in January and there’s been much speculation that she will join the all-female launch show…

Addressing the rumours, Jacqueline told The Sun: ‘I’m not going in Big Brother. I wouldn’t do anything like that because I am terrible around people. I’m aggy if I haven’t eaten and I just get really argumentative.

‘I’m evil! I have such a dark side to me that I couldn’t be on TV 24/7 with alcohol involved. It’s not safe for me.’

Jacqueline also spoke about her exit storyline, explaining: ‘We were super prepared, but we just wanted to know how they would leave. We wanted to know what it was going to be. Then as soon as we found out it was like, “Oh my God, this is big”. If you leave, you want to leave big.’

Other celebrities rumoured to be entering the famous house next month include Tattoo Fixers star Paisley Billings and newsreader India Willoughby.