Celebrity parties can be extravagant, but often their KIDS parties are even better. Something with EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa proved when she threw the ultimate princess bash for her little girl Ella on Thursday.

Luckily for us, the mum-of-one – who’s currently pregnant with her and boyfriend Dan Osborne‘s second baby – posted a load of snaps from her daughter’s third birthday on Instagram.

And we’re secretly really jealous… Not only was there more pink than you can imagine, but the pretty room also featured a giant My Little Pony and little Ella’s name spelt out in balloons.

Side note: Just LOOK at that three-tiered princess cake.

But obviously one cake wasn’t enough for the tot and Jacqueline also shared a snap of some delicious-looking personalised Disney cakes. Mmm…

And the sweet snaps didn’t stop there, as the actress took to social media with a gorgeous pic of her and Ella showing off their glittery face-paint.

While Jacqueline opted for a colourful rainbow and flowers, adorable Ella chose a sparkly unicorn. AW!

Former TOWIE star Dan also took to Instagram with his very own snaps from the special day.

Standing in front of a play area, the dad-of-two – who shares four-year-old Teddy with ex girlfriend Megan Tomlin – looks happier than ever as he cuddles up to Ella.

In another snap, the cheeky birthday girl can be seen grinning at the camera, while a third photo shows her sitting next to big brother Teddy while they dig into some party food.

Next to the series of pics, 26-year-old Dan wrote: ‘Ella had so much fun on her bday and loved her party she is so funny and cute!! Love you so much my little princess’.

Jacqueline and Dan tied the knot last summer, following the birth of Ella back in February 2015.

After revealing they were expecting again last month, Jacqueline told OK! magazine: ‘We both started laughing when the test was positive,’ Jacqueline confessed in an interview this weekend.

Dan added: ‘We hadn’t been trying so it was a huge shock. I think I’m still getting my head around it.

‘Kids are a blessing but having three children is going to be a big responsibility. I’m not going to lie, I feel quite scared!’

We’re sure they’re going to do a great job!