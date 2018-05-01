The couple are reported to be 'living apart'

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have been hit by shock reports of a split just 11 months after they married.

It’s been claimed that the couple – who are expecting their second child together very soon, with Jacqueline around eight months pregnant – are living apart due to rows over Dan working away from home.

The former TOWIE star recently jetted off to Marbella to work at a bootcamp attended by stars including Stephanie Davis, Calum Best and Love Island’s Gabby Allen, something that apparently didn’t go down well with Jacqueline.

‘Dan and Jacqueline are on a break right now,’ a source claims to The Sun. ‘He’s living at a friend’s house.

‘When he went away to the bootcamp in Marbella, it caused all sorts of rows because she’s 31 weeks, almost 32 weeks pregnant.

‘She wants him around. They still want things to work out, but they’re living apart right now.’

Jacqueline, 25, and Dan, 26, reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram just after Dan headed off to Spain, though Jacqueline has since started following her husband again.

Dan currently hasn’t followed Jacqueline back yet.

The reports come just a week after the former EastEnders actress denied suggestions that her relationship could be on the rocks.

‘We know we’re happy,’ Jacqueline told Closer magazine. ‘And that’s all that matters.

‘I think we’re past being able to argue about little stuff – when you have kids, that becomes the main priority. Daniel’s an incredible dad.’

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony held last summer following a two-year engagement.

They started dating in 2014 and, after a brief split, welcomed daughter Ella in January 2015. Dan also has son Teddy from a previous relationship.

Jacqueline is due to give birth to their second child together this summer and admitted that the pregnancy was a ‘huge shock’.

‘We both started laughing when the test was positive,’ the TV star told OK! magazine. ‘We took two more just to be sure!’

Let’s hope that things work out between these two.