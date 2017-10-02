Now THAT'S true love

Jacqueline Jossa has taken to social media to share with fans that she’s been tattooed by husband Dan Osborne.

In the image the EastEnders star shared of her new ink – which reads ‘always’, and is her first inking – Dan can be seen leaning over her to finish off his work.

She captioned the snap: ‘I have been inked in paradise @inkparadisestudio 🤣💕 thankyou my darling @danosborneofficial #Always❤️’

I have been inked in paradise @inkparadisestudio 🤣💕 thankyou my darling @danosborneofficial #Always❤️ A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Sep 30, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

Many fans commented under the snap to praise Dan’s handiwork, with one saying ‘looks great’.

Another wrote: ‘Dan done a brill job 👌🏻 it really suits you. Lots of love ❤️ glad it didn’t hurt too much hun x’

A third said: ‘How special, your husband does your first ever tattoo of a word which has a lot of meaning to the both of you! 💋👫💜 #Always’

A fourth fan commented to ask Jacqueline if she was going to get addicted and ‘end up an awesome rock chick’, to which she replied: ‘Honestly it’s a good feeling!! Maybe haha’.

Whilst her fans loved the tat, it seems not everyone was thought to be best pleased, with Jac’s cousin, Megan, brilliantly commenting: ‘DADS GOING TO GO MENTAL!!! 😂😂😂’

But tattooing his wife wasn’t Dan’s first experience with a needle. He’s tattooed footballers such as Arsenal’s Theo Walcott and former Liverpool striker Djibril Cissé in the past, and has just opened a tattoo studio with his brother Ryan in Kent!

Following the studio’s opening last week, Ryan told local paper Bexley Times that opening their studio has been a long time coming.

‘Dan has always been artistic, even when he was on TOWIE this was always at the back of his mind, I guess it was always meant to be,’ he said.

The two are expecting the place to be heaving with celebs who want to get inked, but they’re not naming names for now: ‘We’ve already had a few celebrities start enquiring, but I’m not going to name any names just yet.’

Jacqueline and former reality star Dan tied the knot this summer after being engaged for two years.

The pair are also parents to daughter Ella, who they welcomed in 2015. Dan also has one child – Teddy – from his past relationship with Megan Tomlin.

From our sister site Good To Know. Words by Mariana Cerqueira.