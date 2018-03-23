Did you spot this?

Jacqueline Jossa has been keeping us up to date with her pregnancy as she prepares to welcome her second baby with husband Dan Osborne.

Despite the couple keeping pretty tight-lipped over the sex of their new arrival, fans think that their three-year-old daughter Ella might have just given the game away. Eeeek!

After sharing a snap on Instagram highlighting her blossoming bump in a pair of silk pyjamas, fans rushed to comment on the snap.

But while most followers gushed over how amazing the former EastEnders star looks, a few went on to question a previous video that seems to have been deleted.

‘Is it true you’re having a girl? There’s a video online where you refer to your baby as she and then deleted the video?’ said one.

More: ‘I’m ashamed’: Jacqueline Jossa reveals why she was ‘terrified’ to tell her mum about shock second pregnancy

Another responded: ‘She did slip up and say she, then she paused and spoke about something else. I watched the video.’

And a third said: ‘I noticed that Ella mentioned a sister in one of her stories before too.’

Yup, NOTHING gets past these eagle-eyed fans…

Expectant mum Jacqueline – who recently quit her role as Lauren Branning in EastEnders – previously revealed that she and Dan had found out the gender of their little one.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, the 25 year old said: ‘It’s really hard to say because I already know.’ Hmm…

Meanwhile, the star has been opening up about her pregnancy and recently admitted she was ‘nervous’ and ‘ashamed’ about revealing her pregnancy to her mum.

Happy new year one and all! Xx A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Dec 31, 2017 at 11:55am PST