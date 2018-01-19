Well this is awkward...

EastEnders fans have been left confused after claiming to have spotted the original Lauren Branning actress – despite her being replaced by Jacqueline Jossa in 2010.

Viewers are convinced that Madeline Duggan – who played Lauren for four years from 2006 – was seen in an old family photo which Max Branning posted on the wall beside daughter Abi in hospital on Monday night’s episode.

The snap shows Max with wife Tanya as they sit with Lauren and Abi when they were kids as well as baby son Oscar and eagle-eyed fans think the Lauren in the picture is Madeline rather than Jacqueline.

‘They used a photo with old Lauren? #eastenders,’ one asked on Twitter, whilst another said: ‘Was that ‘other Lauren’ in the photo on @bbceastenders #EastEnders’

Meanwhile one wrote: ‘How they going to have the old cast of Lauren in a family photo? Should have cut that photo part out. #EastEnders’

Tanya gave birth to Oscar in the soap back in 2007, so this would have been before Jacqueline, 25, joined the cast.

Abi Branning has always been played by Lorna Fitzgerald, who along with Jacqueline is leaving EastEnders.

MORE: EastEnders’ Jacqueline Jossa announces she’s pregnant with second child

The sisters were involved in a major Christmas storyline which saw them both fall off the roof of the Queen Vic after trying to stop Max from jumping.

Whilst Lauren escaped relatively unharmed, Abi was left brain dead and her final scenes are set to air on Friday.

It’s been confirmed that Jacqueline is also making her exit from the show but it’s unclear how she will be written out.

The actress – who married ex-TOWIE star Dan Osborne last summer – recently revealed that she’s filmed her final scenes so it’s only a matter of time before she bows out of Albert Square.

Earlier this week Jacqueline announced that she’s pregnant with her second child, something she admits came as a surprise.

‘We both started laughing when the test was positive,’ the TV star told OK! magazine. ‘We took two more just to be sure!’

Exciting times ahead, then!