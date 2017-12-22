The EastEnders star has explained her reasons for this

Jacqueline Jossa has angrily fired back after a social media user criticised her for not posting photos of her stepson Teddy, particularly ahead of his birthday.

The row unfolded when the actress shared a selfie on Thursday with a caption talking about the upcoming EastEnders Christmas special, leading one follower to call her out for not mentioning husband Dan Osbourne’s son.

‘how weard your husband posts about his little boys birthday and yet you post about this which is happening xmas day,’ the comment read. ‘you could of saved this until tomorrow and maybe done a post about teddy for a change’

This led Jacqueline, 25, to defend herself in a fiery response to the critic in which she explained why she doesn’t share pictures of Teddy.

‘Oi if you knew anything you would realise how silly you are,’ the TV star wrote. ‘For one thing it wasn’t teddy’s birthday yesterday it’s today, and another I’m not aloud to post pictures of teddy to respect his mums wishes, so I don’t

‘I have lots, planned his whole birthday party and love him very much, not always easy for me not to be able to post about him.

‘There are pictures there are videos just not public, and that’s perfectly fine. Don’t talk about things you don’t understand.’

Jacqueline soon received lots of supportive comments from her fans, with one writing: ‘you do not have to explain yourself… it’s no ones business!’

It comes after Dan – who Jacqueline married earlier this year and with whom she has two-year-old daughter Ella – posted a message on Thursday admitting he couldn’t believe his son was about to turn 4 the following day.

The 26-year-old former TOWIE star celebrated Teddy’s big day with a party earlier in the week.

Meanwhile Jacqueline went on to share a tweet about the little boy’s birthday on Friday.

‘Wishing the happiest of birthdays to Mr Teddy Osborne,’ the mum-of-one wrote. ‘cant believe he is 4 years old! What a big boy! I hope he has the best day ever’

Happy birthday, Teddy!