Aren't they just the CUTEST?

Eastenders star Jacqueline Jossa has just melted our hearts with an adorable snap of herself and daughter, Ella.



Jacqueline shared this selfie of the two beauties with matching hair and pouts on her Instagram page…

I mean… Clearly little Ella takes after her stunning mum!

And it wasn’t just us who couldn’t handle the cuteness of this snap.

Jacqueline’s fans were quick to flood her Instagram with comments gushing over the picture, particularly about the fact that they look SO similar!

One fan commented: ‘So cute, like mother, like daughter! 💗 💗’

Others posted adoring comments such as:

‘She’s so sweet ur little double xx’

‘Wow! You two look so alike!’

‘Lovely photo. Your daughter Ella is so beautiful just like her Mum x’

‘Ahhhhh soo bloody adorbs. The absolute mini you Jac 😍 ❤️’

‘I’ve never seen a child look so much like there mum at such a young age !? Ahah lovely photo though ❤️’

We couldn’t agree more, they are just TOO cute and Ella really is Jacqueline’s mini-me!

Jacqueline has been in a relationship with former TOWIE hunk Dan Osborne since 2013.

In August 2014, the gorgeous couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Fast forward to February 2015, the actress gave birth to her mini-me Ella Selina.

A few months after Ella was born, we were all pleased to hear that Jacqueline and Dan were ENGAGED!

Since then, despite the wedding being briefly postponed, Jacqueline has recently been snapped having a LOT of fun on her hen do alongside fellow Eastenders stars.

The wedding was supposedly set for later this year, but could it be sooner than we think? We hope so!

