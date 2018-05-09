The couple are said to be living apart

Jacqueline Jossa has spoken out after reports suggested her three-year-old daughter Ella is living with Dan Osborne following their alleged ‘split’ – and she’s not happy.

The actress – who is pregnant with the couple’s second child – took to Twitter on Tuesday to furiously deny the claims and insisted that Ella is definitely at her house.

‘I have read some crap, and ignored, but obviously my daughter is living in her house! With me! OMG!!’ Jacqueline, 25, tweeted about the rumours.

It comes after it was reported last week that Jacqueline and Dan, 26, have separated less than a year since they married.

Dan is said to have moved in with a friend following rows with his wife over the fact that he’s been working away from home.

However, Jacqueline continued to wear her wedding ring during an appearance on Loose Women on Friday and hinted that there’s more to the supposed break-up than we know.

‘I’m good. I honestly am fine,’ the former EastEnders star explained. ‘I think when stuff goes on on at home it’s not normal to be everywhere.

‘It’s not necessarily true or the reasons why you’re not getting on at the moment. That’s all I really want to say. I’m all good.’

Despite the reported split, Jacqueline has revealed that she’s planning to have Dan by her side when she gives birth to their second child together over the summer.

‘Dan will be with me. I’m going to stick to who I had last time, so I just had my mum and Daniel,’ she’s told OK! magazine. ‘I might have Daniel’s mum, it just depends where we all are.’

Jacqueline has also firmly ruled out the idea of having any more children.

‘Oh God, no!’ the TV star tells New! magazine. ‘I want to get back into work, so I can’t be having any more babies. I haven’t got time for that, no.’

She previously confessed when her pregnancy was announced back in January that it had come as a bit of a shock.