Awkward doesn't even cover it...

Once again Celebs Go Dating has well and truly taken over our evenings, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

But while Love Island hunk Mike Thalassitis has definitely taken the crown as muggiest star on the books, it was Olympian Jade Jones who really got viewers talking on Wednesday evening.

The 24-year-old British taekwondo champ got sent on a double date with comedian and new BFF London Hughes, but things didn’t get off to a good star after Jade’s date Ben turned up with a hangover. Eeek.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Clearly struggling from the night before, the hunky golfer from Doncaster wasn’t exactly full of conversation and Jade was left feeling less than impressed.

More: Gemma Collins to marry Celebs Go Dating date? You’ll never guess who’s going to be the best man…

But after a pep talk from London in the toilet, Jade then took the VERY bold decision to walk out on her dinner date with a camouflage coat over her head.

Yup, we’re just as confused as you…

Poor Ben couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw his date unsubtly shuffling out of the room, and later told the camera: ‘I might be a little hungover, but at the end of the day, I’m not that bad that I didn’t see Jade walk out of the restaurant with that camourflage jacket on her head.

‘I just thought it was really rude to just, you know.. up to sticks and walk off mid-date. I just thought it was something I’m not used to, to be fair. I just don’t think you should do it to anyone.’

It looks like viewers at home agreed with Ben, as one Twitter user blasted: ‘#celebsgodating I cannot believe how awful Jade has been. Her poor date seems lovely!’

While another wrote: ‘Lost a lot of respect for Jade after that date! No longer a fan. #CelebsGoDating’.

And they weren’t the only ones…

But there’s one man who was quick to stick up for Jade, and that’s our fave CGD smoothy Jonathan Lipnicki, who simply Tweeted: ‘It’s a TV show. .@jadejonestkd is an amazing person. Chill out’. AW!

What do you make of Jade’s swift exit? Let us know @CelebsNow.