She’d been in running to play Princess Jasmine

The lead roles for Guy Ritchie’s upcoming live adaptation of Aladdin were confirmed over the weekend and, while it was great news for actress Naomi Scott, Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall lost out on playing Princess Jasmine.

Power Rangers star Naomi, 24, will portray Jasmine, after 24-year-old Jade confirmed she was in the running for the gig – which would’ve been her first acting venture.

MORE: Little Mix just launched a HUGE campaign and it’s giving us serious girl power vibes

After it was revealed Meena Massoud and Will Smith would be joining Naomi – as Aladdin and the Genie respectively – Jade took to Instagram to make her feelings clear.

She shared a still from Little Mix’s Shout Out To My Ex music video, showing her holding up a sign reading: ‘Over it’.

Despite Jade’s cryptic post, her fans knew immediately what was up. ‘Maybe it’s for the best,’ one wrote. ‘Everything happens for a reason but we’re here for you and we support you no matter what.’

Another said: ‘You’ll always be our Jasmine, Jade. There’s much time for everything. The girls will always be there with you and, of course, us Mixers.’

MORE: Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson moves on from TOWIE star Chris Clark with this hunky singer

When it was initially reported Jade was in the running to play Jasmine, some claimed it would spell the end of Little Mix – something she was quick to clear up.

‘I can’t confirm or deny that,’ Jade said when asked about the rumours. ‘But the group always comes first anyways, regardless of what happens.’

Jade is a self-confessed Disney fanatic and a source previously told The Sun: ‘Jasmine is her perfect role, so she’s delighted to have got this far in the process. The talks have been going on for some time now.’

Do you think Jade would’ve made a good Princess Jasmine? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.