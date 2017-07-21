Aw, this couple are adorable...

Former TOWIE star Jake Hall recently announced that he was going to become a dad for the first time, with girlfriend and star of The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Missé Beqiri.

And now the reality star has opened up about the couple’s pregnancy.

Speaking with OK magazine, the reality star revealed that the couple want the sex of their baby to be a ‘surprise’, he said: ‘I’m really really looking forward to being a father.’

‘We don’t know the sex of the baby yet, we want it to be a surprise.’

Jake announced that the couple were expecting recently, when he shared an ADORABLE snap of him kissing Missé’s baby bump, with the caption: ‘My world is complete… I can’t wait to meet you.’

My world is complete… I can't wait to meet you 👶🏼🍼❣️ #boy or #girl A post shared by J A K E H A L L. ⚓️ (@jakehall) on Jul 12, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

The couple first went public with their relationship in October 2016 and it looks like Jake couldn’t be happier to have Missé as the mother of his child, the former TOWIE star gushed: ‘Missé is perfect for me and we’re really happy together.’

Jake added: ‘My business, Prevu, is going from strength to strength – life is good right now.’

The RHOC star is already mum to three-year-old son Julian from her previous marriage with footballer Anders Lindegaard.

Since the couple announced their baby news they have been sharing a string of loved-up pics, including several of Missé’s growing baby bump.

And fans can’t help but express their excitement at the news, one user commented: ‘Am so happy for and God bless the journey to become parents.’

A second added: ‘Absolutely beautiful you to are together @jakehall and @missebeqiri, I can’t wait to see your new baby.’

A third said: ‘@jakehall @missebeqiri this is a good news day. Congrats both.’

Aw, this couple are going to be fab parents.

Congrats guys!