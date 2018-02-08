We can’t WAIT to see this, Jake!

Multi-talented telly star, Jake Quickenden has basically done it all.

Finalist on The X Factor – check. I’m A Celebrity runner up – check. Skating extraordinaire on Dancing On Ice – double check.

But now it looks like the 29-year-old has got his sights set on a whole new career path as Jake has now joined sexy stage show, The Dreamboys.

Yup, the singer is currently wowing us all with his routines on the ice – and is actually favourite to win – but later this year he’ll be heading on tour with the rest of the stars to perform in arenas around the UK.

Speaking about his exciting new role, Jake said: ‘I’m looking forward to showing off my new dance moves on tour with The Dreamboys and meeting everyone within such a well-established and professional show.

‘I love having fun and trying new things as life’s too short.’

Ex On the Beach star Rogan O’Connor is also in the show and Jake adds: ‘I’ve met some of the boys before and they are a great bunch of lads, I hope the fans enjoy the show and I’m looking forward to seeing and meeting everyone on tour.’

Given that The Dreamboys are known for their high energy routines and challenging choreography, Jake’s recent experiences at Dancing On Ice should prove pretty helpful!

The singer revealed during an appearance on Loose Women earlier this month that he’s worked his muscles so much whilst doing his skating practice that he reckons his bum has GROWN twice in size. Blimey.

Jake’s certainly got a busy year lined up as he’ll be taking part in the Dancing On Ice live tour between March and April before joining The Dreamboys on the road shortly afterwards.

The TV star will appear at selected dates throughout the year starting with Yeovil on Friday 20 April – for more info and tickets visit www.dreamboystour.co.uk.

We can’t wait to see you in action, Jake!