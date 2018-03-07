Will Jake be on his best form?

With the Dancing On Ice final soon approaching (eeek!) we’re getting ready for a show full of big lifts, incredible skill and hopefully no falling over.

But while all three of our fave skating celebs prepare for a huge night on Sunday, Jake Quickenden‘s chances of being crowned DOI winner may have just been thrown into jeopardy.

Despite being one of the strongest contenders throughout the competition (he scored the perfect 40 last week FYI), the former X Factor star was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after dislocating his thumb during training. Ouch!

And with just a few days until the last show of the series, the 28-year-old’s painful injury could knock his and partner Vanessa Bauer‘s chances against Corrie’s Brooke Vincent and rugby star Max Evans.

Luckily, I’m A Celebrity runner-up Jake has assured his Twitter followers that he will definitely still be taking to the ice over the weekend.

The star revealed: ‘So I hurt my thumb today had to go for xray and MRI scan but I will 100 percent be skating on Sunday.

‘I have not come this far to let a sore thumb stop me! Thanks for the nice messages.’ Phew!

And it looks like Jake is quite the trooper as professional dancer Matt Evers later revealed he ‘got straight back on the ice’ following the scary incident.

‘Today this one @JakeQuickenden injured his thumb quite badly’, Matt wrote on Twitter.

‘He went to A&E, X-ray, scans, cleared and braced up. He then got straight back on the ice. Nothing is gunna stop him. His attitude is incredible and work ethic is second to non. # believe # achieve’.

Naturally, fans rushed to praise Jake and wish him luck for the final, as one wrote: ‘Hope it heals quickly your amazing and looking forward to watching you win !! X’.

Another replied: ‘Aw Jake get better soon. Take Care. and ROCK THE FINALS!!!!’

Get well soon, Jake. And good luck to all our Dancing On Ice finalists!