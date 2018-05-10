How adorable is Arg?

Ferne McCann might be raising baby Sunday by herself but fortunately she’s got good pal James ‘Arg’ Argent on hand to be all kinds of adorable.

Arg joined Ferne and Sunday for a holiday in Marbella on Wednesday night’s episode of Ferne’s reality show First Time Mum and melted viewers’ hearts when he left his friend in TEARS by serenading her.

In emotional scenes Ferne, 27, took her little girl to Arg’s gig but ended up having to go and sit somewhere more quiet by herself as the noise proved too much for Sunday.

‘Sunday is not loving this at all, the noise is all a bit overwhelming,’ the former TOWIE star explained.

‘I feel so bad – I feel like I might just have to take her home.’

Ferne then started to become tearful as she expressed her frustration.

‘Times like this it helps if Gill‘s [her mother] here, or, this is where I get angry and wish that I had a partner,’ she admitted. ’I don’t know why I’m crying – it’s pathetic.’

Fortunately Sunday eventually settled down and fell asleep with some noise-cancelling headphones on.

And Arg, 30, was on hand to raised Ferne’s spirits by dedicating a performance of the song My Girl to her, prompting her to sob even more as he pulled her up to the stage.

‘I’m an emotional wreck,’ Ferne later told the camera about the touching moment. Awww.

Ferne wasn’t the only one feeling all the feels as fans of the show found it all pretty emosh too.

‘real tears at @RealJamesArgent singing My Girl to @fernemccann and Sunday,’ one viewer tweeted, whilst another said: ‘Awwww getting all the feels with @RealJamesArgent dedicating My Girl to @fernemccann and little Sunday!! So cute!! #FirstTimeMum’

Others praised Arg for his skills whenever he looked after Sunday on the trip too, with one posting: ‘Your a natural @RealJamesArgent you will make a great Dad one day!!’

Gemma Collins will certainly be pleased to hear that about Mr James ‘Arg’ Argent!