What do you think, twins or not?

Ever since Kem Cetinay graced our screens on Love Island, viewers couldn’t help but spot the similarities between him and James ‘Arg’ Argent.

And despite several side by side shots of the pair floating around the internet, they’ve FINALLY met in the flesh.

Arg shared the snap with his ‘twin’ on Instagram, writing: ‘TWINS!!! Great to finally meet the top geezer himself @kemcetinay We really do look alike don’t we!!! #bbcteenawards’.

TWINS!!! 😂 Great to finally meet the top geezer himself @kemcetinay We really do look alike don't we!!! 🤣 #bbcteenawards @towie TONIGHT 10pm @itvbe A post shared by James "Arg" Argent (@real_arg) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

And fans of the reality star went wild at their meeting. ‘Always said you two look alike xx’, one user wrote.

A second added: ‘Oh yes you two are defo twinning‘.

While a third added: ‘Thought @kemcetinay looked like @real_arg since love island’s day 1‘.

And a fourth said: ‘Yer brother from another mother‘.

Whilst others weren’t so impressed with the similarity with several claiming it was all just down to their hair.

Another fan even suggested that Stacey Solomon should’ve joined the snap, since her and Arg were labelled as Kem’s long lost parents.

Either way it looks like these two are great pals with Kem replying: ‘Lovely to meet you bro, great guy x’.

And it seemed like Arg wasn’t the only TOWIE star getting up close and personal with the Love Island contestants.

As Arg’s co-star and former flame Gemma Collins had a slight accident at the same awards show when she fell through a stage show and onto Marcel Sommerville, Amber Davies and Jamie Jewitt. Oops!

Well, who knows? Since Kem is an Essex boy through and through perhaps we’ll be seeing these two reunited on TOWIE some time soon.

Fingers crossed!

Let us know what you think of Kem and Arm, twins or not?