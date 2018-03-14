Arg's poor bike didn't come out of it well

James ‘Arg’ Argent has spoken out after suffering a scary incident on his motorbike.

The TOWIE star reportedly fell off his blue scooter in the wet weather and gave fans a glimpse of the damage when he posted a video of the bike on Instagram Stories – and it’s in a VERY sorry state.

Arg, 30, filmed the vehicle and showed that it’s covered in mud as well as appearing to have some slight scuffing on the screen.

‘Poor bike,’ the TV star was heard saying in the clip.

Fortunately Arg himself got away unharmed though and reassuringly captioned the footage: ‘My poor bike but at least I’m not seriously hurt!’

Well that’s good to hear! It’s thought that the incident happened earlier this week as James was seen supervising the scooter being taken away on Tuesday morning.

The reality star appeared to have spent the night at on-off beau Gemma Collins’ house, with the removal happening outside of her abode.

Arg also seemed to be wearing his pyjamas during the process which suggests a sleepover – ooh-er.

It was back in September that Arg first hit the road on his motorbike as a learner, having never passed his driving test, but the ups and downs in his relationship with Gemma have been going on for much longer.

After lots of uncertainty, it looked like the pair were finally a proper item when Arg asked Gemma, 37, to spend Christmas with him in the festive episode of TOWIE.

Things then seemed to cool off when the GC took part in Celebs Go Dating – only for her to seemingly hook up with Arg again once filming was over.

The couple went on a date earlier this month and Gemma filmed Arg in bed with her the next morning, though swiftly deleted it moments later.

So is it all for keeps this time? Well let’s hope it works out a bit better than the current state of Arg’s bike!