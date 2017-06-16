Look away, James ‘Arg’ Argent! TOWIE’s Lydia Bright confirms she’s moved on with a mystery man

The Essex lady has found someone new

It’s the TOWIE love story we’ve all been hooked on since the show first aired back in 2011 – young lovebirds Lydia Bright and James ‘Arg’ Argent.

But after watching them break-up and get back together more times than we can remember, it looks like it really is over for these two reality stars after they parted ways for a final time last year.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

And while we were all secretly hoping for yet another reunion – 27-year-old Lydia has dashed all hopes of the pair rekindling as she’s gone and dropped the bombshell that she’s dating someone new!

Cue the ‘shuuuut uuup’ TOWIE montage…

After telling OK! magazine that she will NEVER get back with her ex, the Essex lady said: ‘I’m dating and I am seeing someone at the moment but it’s nothing too serious.’

More: TOWIE’s James ‘Arg’ Argent ‘back to his best’ and dating THIS new love interest following rehab stint

‘I have met someone…it’s still early days,’ she added.

But there’s a bit of a catch when it comes to Lyd’s mystery man as the star then revealed: ‘He lives abroad so it’s a little bit tougher…but only time will tell with that.’ Ooo la la.

More: ‘My feelings are gone’: TOWIE’s Lydia Bright discusses James ‘Arg’ Argent split – and THAT ‘humiliating’ Gemma Collins revelation

Lydia dated Mark Wright‘s BFF for over eight years but after finding out that he had hooked up with their co-star and reality legend, Gemma Collins in Marbella last summer, Lydia called it quits for good. N’aww.

Arg has since spent some time in a rehab in Thailand – working on getting himself back on top form, but has recently been spotted looking better than ever after losing a load of weight.

But with rumours that 29-year-old Arg will finally be returning to TOWIE when it airs later this year, Lydia recently announced that she’ll be leaving the popular ITVBe show to ‘pursue other opportunities’.

We wonder if her new boyfriend has anything to do with the star’s sudden departure…