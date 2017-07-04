We're glad to see this Essex boy back on his feet.

It’s been no secret that TOWIE favourite James ‘Arg’ Argent has been going through a tough time recently, but now it seems as though the reality star has finally got back on the straight and narrow.

Arg took some time out in Thailand to deal with his addiction issues and has since lost a significant amount of weight.

The star has recently revealed that he decided to take a break from TOWIE despite many speculating that he had been axed.

In a recent Instagram post he flaunted his weight loss and revealed that he thought he: ‘might not work on TV again’.

Arg opened up saying: ‘Will never forget Valentine’s Day when I was in Thailand all by myself looking down on the scales, I was the heaviest I’d EVER been & thinking I might not work on TV again… 4 1/2 months later I’m the lightest I’ve been since I was a teenager & just signed up to 2 great shows! This is just the beginning!!! x’

We’re so glad that Arg is feeling back to his old self and has two new shows lined up and clearly we weren’t the only ones.

Fans couldn’t help but praise his new found way of life with one writing: ‘Arg you look absolutely amazing well done xx’

Another said: ‘Well done @real_arg. t’s so easy to put on but takes real hard work and determination to get it all off. You look healthy and long may that continue for you. Inside and out x’

A third added: ‘@real_arg the way you look doesn’t determine your worth!! be proud for what you have done, achieved and learnt. Your positivity led to your success!! Remember that! It has nothing to do with what you weigh x’

And some of Arg’s fans even had their own suggestions for some TV shows for the reality star, with many suggesting he sign up for Love Island 2018! Eeek!

One user wrote: ‘Love Island 2018 please’

A second added: ‘Get yerself in Love Island 2018!!!’

As much as we would LOVE to see the cheeky chappy in next year’s series, it turns out that Arg is already looking for love and is lined up for the new series of E4’s hit show Celebs Go Dating.

We’re just glad to see Arg back at his best and we can’t wait to have him back on our screens!