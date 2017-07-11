This Essex boy is coming back to our screens

Former TOWIE star James ‘Arg’ Argent has had a turbulent year to say the least, but now the Essex boy is back and looking for love!

Arg has been very open about his issues with addiction and earlier this year he jetted off to Thailand for some much needed time out.

And after revealing that he thought he ‘might not work on TV again’ due to his weight, the reality star has dropped a whole load of weight and is ready to return to the small screen.

Arg took to Instagram to reveal his big ‘comeback’ would be on the E4 hit show Celebs Go Dating, where love guru’s Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman help celebs find love with ‘normal’ people AKA non-celebs.

He wrote: ‘SIGNED, SEALED & I WILL DELIVER! #ifoundmypen Super excited for my comeback to the small screen & taking part in the brilliant @celebsgodating on @e4grams’

‘I’m a huge fan of the show after watching 2 of my closest mates Joey (Essex) & Ferne (McCann) previously take part! Hopefully I don’t get rejected too many times lol, Anyone up for a date!? Haha x,’ the TOWIE star added.

Many fans have been quick to share their excitement about Arg’s return to TV, one user wrote: ‘awww, looking fit arg…well done you, i know you’ve worked really hard to get to where you are now,well done kiddo…’

Another fan said: ‘Omg this series is gonna be awesome with you in it!! So can’t wait!! 🙂 x’

A third added: ‘You look amazing Arg…hope you have your life on track..looking forward to watching xx’

Following in the footsteps of his Essex pals Joey Essex and Ferne McCann, let’s hope it’s third time lucky for the TOWIE contestant as neither were able to find love on the show.

We’re rooting for ya Arg!