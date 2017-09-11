WATCH! James Blunt falls into the audience as he crowd surfs on a dinghy

This is hilarious...

Shania Twain, Take That and Rick Astley were just some of the HUGE names performing at Radio 2’s Hyde Park festival on Sunday – but James Blunt managed to steal the show with an epic stage dive.

Yup, the You’re Beautiful singer shocked fans when he attempted to set sail over the 50,000-strong crowd perched precariously inside a Union Jack rubber dinghy.

As the singer walked off stage, he sat himself in the beach boat as his team lifted him into the excited crowd.

And things started off pretty well as the 43-year-old cheered while his wife, Sofia Wellesley and their one-year-old son looked on.

But he quickly came to a sticky end when the Union Jack dinghy capsized about 30 rows back from the stage, leaving Blunt stranded in the middle of the crowd.

‘Can we have him back, please?’ radio presenter, Ken Bruce can be heard asking fans.

Luckily, BBC Radio 2’s official Twitter account shared the hilarious footage, so we can watch it over and over and over again…

And the clip definitely got people talking, with one fan replying: ‘Hahaha! He’s amazing!’

Another said: ‘Love this as ever James keeping it real funny as true entertainer!’

While a third added: ‘Oh God thats brilliant. Fair bloody play 2 him’.

Although not everyone was loving James’ rock-star move, as one follower wrote: ‘This was painfully awkward to watch’.

But James wasn’t the only one to suffer a musical mishap during the evening as Take That’s Mark Owen revealed he SPLIT his trousers.

Taking to the stage with bandmates Gary Barlow and Howard Donald, Mark busted out some 90s dance routines, but unfortunately the singer’s suit was a little bit too tight and he managed to rip the crotch of his outfit.

Afterwards, the 45-year-old joked: ‘I’m too old for this.’

