These comments at a charity gala have been condemned

James Corden has spoken out to apologise after jokes he made about Harvey Weinstein at a gala event sparked a furious backlash.

The Late Late Show host tried to make quips about the scandal surrounding the movie producer, who has been accused of rape and sexual harassment by several women, when he presented the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Friday night and understandably it didn’t go down well.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Lindsay Lohan sparks backlash for DEFENDING Harvey Weinstein

James, 39, started off by saying: ‘This is a beautiful room, it’s a beautiful night here in L.A. It’s so beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.’

The remark resulted in groans from the audience, leading James to respond: ‘I don’t know whether that groan was that you liked that joke or you don’t like that joke. If you don’t like that joke you should probably leave now.’

It didn’t end there and the actor continued to reference the allegations against 65-year-old Harvey.

‘It has been weird this week hasn’t it, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath… it’s weird watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water,’ he said.

‘Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight but he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.’

These comments prompted more groans from the audience, causing James to shout: ‘Oh come on!’

The ‘jokes’ were thoroughly slammed online, with Rose McGowan – an actress who has accused Harvey of assaulting her – calling James a ‘MOTHERF****** PIGLET’.

And Asia Argento, who has claimed that the producer forced her into a sexual act, Tweeted: ‘Shame on this pig and everyone who grunted with him #amfARLosAngeles’

Meanwhile other Twitter users have slated the British star for his remarks.

‘James Corden – that is the lowest of the low. Your ‘jokes’ are disgusting, your attitude towards abused women is s***. May your career take a big fall to give you time to reflect,’ one wrote, whilst another said: ‘I never liked James Corden because he’s not funny. Now I don’t like him because he’s a smug, entitled misogynist.’

However, James has now apologised and insisted that he was trying to shame Harvey through the comments.

‘To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims,’ the presenter Tweeted on Sunday.

‘I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention.’

The apology hasn’t stopped the backlash though as social media users have continued to heavily criticise him.

Harvey was fired from his own film studio, The Weinstein Company, last week amid accusations from a string of actresses.

This all first became public earlier this month when an investigation by the New York Times featured several sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey, with actresses Asia Argento and Lucia Stoller claiming that he forced them into sexual acts.

A spokeswoman for him has denied allegations of non-consensual sex.

Several big names in Hollywood, including George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Colin Firth, have condemned the producer following the scandal.