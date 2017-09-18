😍😍😍

There’s no doubt that James Corden is living his best life right now.

He’s riding high in his career as the host of one of America’s top-rated TV programmes, The Late Late Show.

And not only that, but his family life is total #goals too, sharing two kids with wife Julia Carey – and a third on the way.

So it’s no surprise that the former Gavin and Stacey star was all smiles as he attended the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The Carpool Karaoke star was joined on the red carpet by six-month-pregnant Julia – and it made for the MOST adorable pictures!

James looked like the proudest dad-to-be ever as he arrived on the red carpet hand-in-hand with his lady love, beaming from ear to ear.

The star then went on to give his wife’s rounded belly a rub – sending the paps and fans into meltdown.

Things got even cuter as James revealed he was trying to ‘hide snacks’ to keep his baby mama satisfied during the show.

Speaking to reporters, he said: ‘I’m here with my wife and she’s five months pregnant, so it’s mostly just thinking of places that I could hide snacks.

‘That’s all I’m really doing, I walk around thinking, “Where could I hide snacks?” Because she’s gonna get hungry every seven minutes.’

Awww!

Fans soon responded to James’ general loveliness on Twitter, with one writing: ‘James Corden is so cute and funny! #EmmyAwards 😍’

Another added: ‘James Corden is EFFING PRECIOUS.’

And it looks as though James certainly enjoyed his night out, posting a late night selfie with stars of 1980 movie 9 to 5, including Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda…

Well, we guess he has to make the most of these nights out before baby number three arrives!

It was revealed that James and Julia – who already have son Max, 6, and daughter Carey, 2 – were expecting another addition to their brood back in July.

Their third bundle of joy is thought to be due in December.