Jamie's 'bulge' is all anyone can look at in this snap

Fifty Shades of Grey hunk, Jamie Dornan has been making girls swoon on screen ever since he landed the HUGE role of Christian Grey in the raunchy film instalments.

But it’s his recent appearance off screen that has really set pulses racing after the Irish actor posed for a seemingly innocent snap over the weekend.

The photo – which was shared on Discover Northern Ireland Twitter account – showed 35-year-old Jamie looking relaxed as he stood in front of a beautiful sandy beach, enjoying a golf day out.

But it wasn’t the idyllic coastal landscape that sent fans wild… nope, it was a massive ‘bulge’ in his VERY tight trousers.

And followers were quick to pick up on the cheeky snap, with one excited fan writing: ‘Hadn’t noticed Inishowen in the background as the foreground interest was holding my attention…’

Another replied: ‘Spectacular view! Landscape and beach aren’t bad either.’

A third commented: ‘The landscape or Mr Dornan? lol’ and ‘He is simply pointing out the direction to go. How nice of him.’

While a fourth ruined all out fun by revealing what the ‘bulge’ actually is, by adding: ‘I wonder if he realises he left a golf ball in his pocket?’

The Hollywood actor has been bust in Londonderry, Northern Ireland to take part in the Irish Open Pro-Am along with stars such as Vernon Kay.

Meanwhile, back in his day job Jamie has been busy filming the final movie of the saucy trilogy, Fifty Shades Freed and recently hit headlines after some steamy photos were released of the star emerging from the sea looking nothing less IN-credible.

The much anticipated follow-up film is set to be released next February and sees Christian and Anastasia Steele – aka Dakota Johnson – return from their honeymoon and settle down into married life.

And if fans are getting THIS excited about a golf ball, we can only imagine how they’ll react when the film is finally released.