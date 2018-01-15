The Love Island star on how the show has affected his life and mental health, and what we must do to change unrealistic social media expectations

He shot to fame last summer on Love Island and it wasn’t long before the public fell in love with model Jamie Jewitt – and it’s not hard to see why. But there’s a lot more to this man than good looks and a chiselled body…

The 27-year-old is taking time out from his picture-perfect relationship with fellow Love Island star Camilla Thurlow to raise awareness of how unrealistic social media expectations can affect a person’s mental health.

Speaking exclusively to Now, Jamie explained: ‘We live in a world where marketing has got to a point that adverts are so falsified and Photoshopped that we’re sold a product or a goal which is unreal.

‘A lot of people are acclimatised to it in a certain way that they don’t see a problem with it. People need to be convinced that it’s not natural and it’s not normal. The next generation is going to grow up more socially dominated – but half of the things they see aren’t real!’

Many of Jamie’s former co-stars now make a living from posting perfectly edited, aspirational social media photos. Of course, this often comes with a barrage of negativity, something Jamie insists he tries to ignore.

‘We get criticised if we don’t look 100 per cent immaculate all of the time. I’m not blaming these people for criticising us, but it’s a prime example of how people are so obsessed with this perfect image that just doesn’t exist.’

Jamie will be giving a talk on how social media and the show has affected his life and mental health in London on Wednesday at 7pm. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.