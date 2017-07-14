Jamie and Louise Redknapp’s split blamed on her relationship with THIS Strictly star

Has the Strictly curse struck again?

After months of fighting off rumours that their marriage was in trouble, we were shocked to hear that Louise Redknapp had reportedly split with her husband, Jamie.

The picture-perfect couple have been married for 19-years and share sons Charlie, 12, and Beau, 8, but after failing to sort out their marital issues, the pair are said to be living apart.

And it now appears that the shock break-up could have had something to do with her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

It’s been reported that former footie star, Jamie partly blames the BBC dance show and particularly his wife’s friendship with fellow Strictly star, Daisy Lowe for their troubles.

A source told The Sun: ‘Louise had become very close to her new friends from Strictly – they formed a real bond.

‘That became even stronger on the tour where Louise became inseparable from Daisy. Louise ended up spending a lot more time away from home with Daisy and rediscovering her youth.’

Loved watching #anamericaninparis last night such a beautiful show and got to see it with the lovely @daisylowe x A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

Before adding: ‘That was when Jamie first started confiding in very close friends that his marriage was in trouble.

‘Everyone was shocked as it was so out of character but assumed they would be able to work it out.’

So has the dreaded Strictly curse hit AGAIN?

Well, earlier in the week it was alleged that Louise had confided in one of her closest friends that her relationship was completely over, but was trying to keep things private out of respect for their kids.

‘It’s a very difficult situation because of their two children who they are both determined to protect,’ an insider told The Sun.

‘That’s why they’re not prepared to officially end the marriage or comment publicly. They hope time apart might fix things, even though that doesn’t look likely.’

However, the source also claims that Sky Sports pundit, Jamie, 44, is determined to ‘fight’ for his marriage whilst Louise is reportedly keen to ‘give each other space’.

We hope they can sort things out!