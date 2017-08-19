Jamie Redknapp tells Louise: ‘I’ll wait for you to come home’

As friends worry Louise has become lost in showbiz, Jamie puts his feelings to one side...

Despite the ever-present rumours about her marriage to Jamie Redknapp, Louise seems to be having the time of her life right now. Her successful appearance on Strictly Come Dancing last year appears to have sparked a resurgence in her desire for the perks that come with being one of the most famous women in the country.

From press launches to celeb pals’ birthday bashes, it’s fair to say Louise, 42, has been making up for lost time recently, much to the dismay of husband Jamie, we’re told.

A source tells Now: ‘The word divorce hasn’t even been uttered between Jamie and Louise, and neither would look twice at another person, but they’ve clashed over her newly discovered love of partying.

‘For Louise, it’s almost like going back in time to the height of her pop career and it’s hard to resist the buzz. It’s not as if Jamie resents her having fun, but he can’t understand where the Louise who was content with a private life has gone.’

Louise has admitted getting a thrill out of being in the spotlight again and says her time on Strictly reminded her of the times Jamie would go to her concerts.

She said previously: ‘It’s really nice to see someone you love extremely proud of you and it takes me back to most probably how we were 20 years ago when we first met and I was on the stage.’

Although she’s preparing to make her theatre debut in Cabaret later this year, it’s not just the performing bug Louise has caught all over again: she’s been enjoying nights out with friend Daisy Lowe, who, we’re told, Jamie isn’t keen on.

Earlier this month, Louise and Daisy, 28, were spotted leaving London nightclub DSTRKT, where it’s rumoured the night ended with large amounts being spent on alcohol for the duo and their friends – though the club reportedly covered much of the cost.

A club source tells Now Louise was overheard praising 44-year-old Jamie, saying how much she loves him and their boys Charley, 13, and eight-year-old Beau, while flatly denying that she and her husband have separated.

‘Jamie isn’t silly – he knows Louise is her own woman,’ our insider says. ‘But he can’t help but feel she’s being caught up in Daisy’s world – a place he thought they both left a long time ago.

‘Louise insists she’s just letting her hair down and Jamie’s not putting any pressure on her, but he has no desire to be one half of a celebrity couple.’

In the past, Louise’s social media was regularly updated with photos from date nights but, these days, you’re more likely to find snaps with her out with friends – despite the importance she once placed on spending quality time with Jamie.

She told Now: ‘There are certain weeks we’re both crazy busy, but we spend a lot of time together. We always make sure that we have a holiday without the kids once a year. And we go out for dinner a lot.’

And we’re told Jamie wants to take Louise and the kids away to their ‘happy place’ Barbados as soon as possible, to remind her of everything she has. Louise has spoken in the past about how the Caribbean island is one of their favourite places.

She said: ‘[Hotel] Sandy Lane in Barbados works best for us as a family. There are people to help with the kids. Jamie can play golf all day on beautiful courses. And I like it because everyone’s happy, so I get some peace.’

They were last there in January 2016, looking the perfect example of a happy family. Jamie previously claimed Barbados is his ‘most memorable’ holiday, explaining: ‘It is a perfect place for some quality family time. We often go with friends for about 10 days just after Christmas for some winter sun.’

Our source adds: ‘Jamie is adamant he’ll be there when Louise realises the grass isn’t greener. He’s telling friends: “I’ll wait for my wife to come home – Louise needs this time.”’