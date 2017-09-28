There's been a change on Jamie's profile

After months of speculation about Jamie and Louise Redknapp’s, the former footballer has got everyone talking with his latest social media move.

Hunky Jamie has cut wife out of a family photo for his profile picture on Instagram, meaning it now just shows him and their two sons Charley, 13, and Beau, 8.

Louise had posted the original image herself back in July 2015 and had captioned it: ‘Palma nights #holiday #family #bestfriends x special times xxxx’

Palma nights #holiday #family #bestfriends x special times xxxx A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on Jul 15, 2015 at 1:32pm PDT

The move from Jamie, 44, comes as rumours continue to swirl about his 19-year marriage to Louise.

It also follows a big announcement from Louise after she thrilled fans on Wednesday by revealing that she’s going on tour in the New Year.

The singer’s comeback gig set for December sold out in just 10 minutes when tickets went on sale so the 42-year-old has got some more shows lined up for those who missed out.

‘Hey guys, I still can’t believe that the December show sold out in less than 10 minutes!!’ Louise posted on Instagram.

‘Thank you to everyone that bought tickets, and for those of you that missed out – fear not – I’m coming on tour!! In January I’ll be bringing the show to Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham then back to London for an additional date.’

Exciting stuff! The mum-of-two is certainly a busy lady right now as she’s also performing in a touring production of Cabaret until December.

Louise’s debut proved a hit with theatre-goers last week, with some calling her ‘outstanding’.

It comes amid months of speculation about her marriage following rumours that first emerged in July suggesting it was all over between the couple.

However, Louise is still wearing her wedding ring and an insider tells this week’s Now that she and Jamie are confident they can get their marriage back on track.

