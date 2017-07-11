Jay-Z admits his marriage to Beyoncé ‘wasn’t built on 100 per cent truth’ after shock ‘cheating confessions’

The US rapper has opened up about his 'difficult' marriage to Beyoncé

Beyoncé and Jay-Z seem like they have it ALL. Great careers… check! Beautiful children… check! Live in a mansion… check!

But following Jay’s recent album release – which appears to address rumours of cheating in a load of shock lyrics – now the US rapper has opened up about his marriage to Bey.

And drops some serious truth bombs…

On Monday, the dad-of-three released a ‘footnotes’ video for the title song of his 13th album 4:44, while also sitting down for a chat with celebs including Chris Rock, Will Smith and Kendrick Lamar… as you do.

And, opening up about his marriage to the Lemonade singer – who gave birth to his twins last month – Jay admitted the couple had faced a few issues since they married in 2008.

‘This is my real life,’ he explained. ‘I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t totally built on the 100 percent truth and it starts cracking.’

What?! He then continued…

‘Things start happening that the public can see. Then we had to get to a point of: “OK, tear this down and let’s start from the beginning.”‘

Candidly speaking about living his life in the public eye, the 47-year-old then went on to say that he was desperate to make it work.

‘We’ve been in that space where we just got to the place that in order for this to work, it can’t be fake – not once. I’m not saying it wasn’t uncomfortable because obviously it was, but because we’ve been doing it for so long it was less uncomfortable,’ he said.

The stars shock confessions come after he appeared to admit to extensive cheating in some of his new lyrics.