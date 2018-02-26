Jeff Brazier admits the devastating heartbreak his sons faced following Jade Goody’s death

Jeff has revealed he struggled to cope being a single dad

Jeff Brazier has opened up about how his children dealt with the death of their mum, Jade Goody.

The 38-year-old admitted that Bobby, now 14, and Freddie, 13, would ‘tear him apart at times’ as a way to cope with their grief.

The teenagers lost their Big Brother star mum to cervical cancer when they were just four and five-years-old back in 2009.

And as the family gets ready to mark the ninth anniversary of her death, Jeff has admitted that he struggled to handle his son’s emotions at the beginning.

‘The big challenge for me was not taking it personally’, he told Daily Mail’s Femail.

‘I didn’t realise when she died that it would get so personal and they would literally tear me apart at times. Not meaning to necessarily hurt me but in a way of showing me that that’s how they feel.’

He added: ‘I had to get my head around it all along the way that that would be coming at my direction – that’s the uglier side of parenting bereaved children.’

Jeff – who has since written a book on grief – then revealed how he helped his sons through the tragic loss of their mother.

‘The way I’ve helped them cope is to just have a big pair of ears that are always switched on and ready to always listen to what they say to me – directly and what they’re saying to me indirectly as well,’ he said.

Telly presenter Jeff is now planning his wedding with Kate Dywer, and also opened up about how his fiance has taken to the role of step mum.

‘I love seeing the way she is with my children’, he said.

‘It brings me immense amounts of pleasure – I feel like I’ve done well for them.’ Aw, how sweet is that?

The star continued: ‘It’s not just about putting the right person in my life for the long term, it’s putting the right female influence in theirs too and it feels really good on both levels.’

