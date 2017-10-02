This is making our hearts melt

Congratulations are in order as Jeff Brazier has got engaged to girlfriend of four years Kate Dwyer. Yay!

Kate announced the exciting news on her Instagram account, revealing that she was the ‘happiest girl in the world’ after the presenter got down on one knee.

She wrote: ‘It’s been killing me to hold in something I wanted to shout from the rooftops.’

Before adding: ‘@jeffbrazier asked me to be his wife and made me the happiest girl in the world. We are getting married.’ How cute is that?

The brunette beauty’s 4912 followers were quick to congratulate the happy pair, with one commenting: ‘Ahhhh huge congratulations!! Fantastic news !!!!’

Another excited follower said: ‘What lovely news, gorgeous couple! Congratulations @katedwyerpr and @jeffbrazier xx’.

While a third added: ‘This is AMAZING news. MASSIVE congratulations to you both, some serious celebrating needs to be done’.

The newly-engaged couple shared the amazing news with Hello magazine, with Jeff admitting he got the approval of his two sons, Bobby, 14, and Freddy, 13 – who he shares with the late Jade Goody.

Telly presenter, Jeff admitted: ‘Both boys were intrigued by how it would work, how I’d do it’.

He explained: ‘They said, “What will you do, dad, if she says no?” I said, “I don’t want to be complacent, but I think we’re all right”.’

Ever the romantic, Jeff proposed to his girlfriend of four years on a recent holiday to Ibiza and spilled the beans on the big moment he popped the question.

‘We walked out to the end of a jetty and sat on a wall that formed a harbour for the local fishing boats,’ the 38-year-old told the publication.

‘I told her I loved her, and had been thinking about this for a while. I pulled the box with the ring out from my back pocket and asked if she would marry me. It was a very special moment.’

And it looks like we won’t have long to wait until the big day as dad-of-two Jeff also revealed that he expects their wedding will be ‘somewhere hot’ next summer and he’ll be asking Bobby and Freddy to be his best men.

AW! Congrats again, guys!