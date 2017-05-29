Bobby and Freddie were just five and four when they lost mum Jade

Following the sad death of TV personality Jade Goody in 2009, Jeff Brazier had to do something that you’d imagine plenty of parents would hate to even consider – explain to their children that they’ve lost their other parent.

Eight years later, he’s raised sons Bobby and Freddie as a single dad, and from the looks of things he’s done a wonderful job – now ages 13 and 12, they’re always pictured looking happy and bright.

And now he’s revealed how the boys dealt with their loss – and the thoughtful way that he and Jade prepared to tell them.

Jeff, who now provides advice to others about dealing with grief through writing and lectures, recently opened up about his final discussions with Jade, on how they’d break the news to the boys – who, at the time, were only five and four years old.

Jade, who was 27 when she passed, and Jeff decided to write a script that explained that she was going to become a star in the sky that they’d always be able to see.

‘She didn’t want to tell them, but she knew she had to do it because she wanted them to know the truth,’ Jeff, 38, explained.

‘The thought of that always reduces me to tears.

‘Our poor boys, poor Jade.’

We made our Baseball debut last night at the #giants Didn't have a clue what was going on for the most part but it doesn't matter. We've done it now. ⚾️ A post shared by JeffBrazier (@jeffbrazier) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

Elsewhere in his discussion with You magazine, the former footballer expanded on the moment he told the boys of Jade’s death from cervical cancer.

‘I wasn’t sure how to do it.

‘I waited until bedtime and called them outside [in the garden]. In the end I didn’t need to say anything because the stars were out and they said: ‘Is that one mummy?’

‘They knew.’

Now, Jeff is placing his efforts into raising awareness about the prevention of cervical and testicular cancer, and is doing his part to get more young people to have the HPV jab.

Keep up the great work, Jeff!