And Jeff's followers are VERY impressed...

Jeff Brazier recently delighted fans when he announced his engagement to girlfriend of four years Kate Dwyer.

But now the telly presenter has sent his followers wild for a whole different reason after he shared an Instagram photo completely NAKED on Tuesday.

Yup, clearly still on cloud nine after his romantic proposal, the dad-of-two filmed a cheeky post-shower video to show some gratitude for all the positive things in his life right now.

Speaking from his bathroom, the dad-of-two began: ‘I’m grateful that I got to train with Kate and Garry Stanley today. We did kettlebells – it’s going to hurt in the morning.’

He continued: ‘I’m grateful Bobby was in a lovely mood when I picked him up from the station. I got loads done today.’

However despite the sweet message, Jeff’s 63.7k followers were left a little distracted by something else in the clip – his bare BUM which can be seen in the well-placed mirror.

Good night people. #positivityonly 💥❤️ A post shared by JeffBrazier (@jeffbrazier) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

And obviously the star was soon flooded with comments, as one fan wrote: ‘Totally not paying any attention to what you are saying’.

Another joked: ‘Grateful you had a cracking day’, while a third replied: ‘Grateful for the view of your rear’.

And a fourth added: ‘Grateful for a nearly peak of your bum lol well placed mirrors.’

The cheeky shot comes after Jeff announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Kate on Monday, with the approval of his sons Bobby, 14, and Freddie, 13, who he shares with late reality TV star Jade Goody.

Jeff got down on one knee during a romantic getaway to Ibiza to celebrate the couple’s fourth anniversary and Kate announced the happy news on her Instagram account, revealing that she was the ‘happiest girl in the world’.

‘It’s been killing me to hold in something I wanted to shout from the rooftops,’ the brunette beauty told her followers.

‘@jeffbrazier asked me to be his wife and made me the happiest girl in the world. We are getting married.’

AW! We wonder what Kate has to say about Jeff’s cheeky new video.