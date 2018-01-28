The Ex On The Beach star has been on a confusing Twitter spree

Jemma Lucy has caused confusion after appearing to confirm that she’s PREGNANT on Twitter – before quickly deleting the messages.

The reality star reportedly took to the social media site on Friday night, according to The Mirror, to reply to a fan asking ‘Is it true you’re pregnant’ with the response: ‘Yes’

This led the follower to congratulate Jemma, 29, and tell her that she’d be a ‘great mum’.

‘Thank u,’ the former Ex On The Beach cast member replied.

When a fan claimed that they’d heard the news ‘on Facebook’, Jemma then tweeted back: ‘Where did it say? Show me, I was trying to keep it a secret’

Meanwhile another follower wrote: ‘I can see you with a lil boy’

‘Me too,’ Jemma responded along with a blue heart emoji.

However, the tweets were soon removed from Jemma’s page and she’s not commented on it since.

There remains a retweet on her page from Celebrity Big Brother star Frenchy Morgan simply reading: ‘Congrat’

It comes after the TV star suggested earlier this month that she was planning to potentially sell her eggs.

‘Yo I’m gona sell my eggs anyone want any,’ Jemma posted on 16 January before later responding to a Twitter user: ‘I’m swapping them for things. What u got that I might want’

The comments caused confusion amongst some, with one fan asking: ‘Cream eggs..??’

‘I mean my fertility eggs lol,’ Jemma then clarified.

Last week she appeared to stress that she’s not changed her mind about it either.

‘No I haven’t changed my mind I’m doing it next week,’ she wrote on Twitter.

However, she appeared to joke about it all when one fan posted: ‘Nah I’ve already taken 2 off her. there a fine egg I have to say.’

Jemma replied: ‘How the eggs getting on babe’

Hmmm, intriguing!

Jemma has previously dated Stephen Bear and Geordie Shore star Chantelle Connelly.