OMG weight loss! Jennifer Ellison SHOCKS fans with unrecognisable photo after losing three stone

The former Brookside star looks amazing in her latest Instagram snap
Jennifer Ellison has unveiled her dramatic weight loss transformation after shedding a whopping three stone in a few months.
Sharing the shocking snap with her 56k Instagram followers, the former Brookside babe looked proud of how far she’s come as she beamed up at the camera.
Wearing a black strapless top, choker and skintight leggings – the actress looks happier than ever showing off her toned arms and tiny waist.
Mum-of-three Jen captioned the photo: ‘Home after a long day of show run through. Couldn’t resist a little glass of with my on the way home!’
And we can’t get over how incredible she looks.
And after the star then shared a before and after pic of her transformation, fans were clearly taken aback and quickly showered the blonde beauty with compliments.
‘Blimey you lost loads of weight go you you look amazing,’ one gushed.
Another commented: ‘OMG u look amazing I’ve just had my fourth boy and u have certainly inspired me thanks.’
A third congratulated: “Wow you have lost lots of weight well done!”
While a fourth added: ‘You look absolutely stunning. Such an inspiration you lovely girl!’
In January this year, Jennifer opened up about how her figure left her feeling anxious and self-conscious.
During an appearance on Loose Women, she admitted: ‘I was getting anxiety about seeing people from my past because I thought they were looking at me thinking what the hell happened to you?
‘People in the shops would be like, “God girl, you’ve piled on the weight haven’t you!” I was size 18 in self destruct mode. I wouldn’t look in the mirror, I didn’t care. Everything was about my sons.’
Jennifer appeared on the reality TV show Sugar Free Farm last year which saw a bunch of celebs attempt to cut sugar, alcohol and processed foods from their diets.
The tough experience meant 34-year-old, Jen had to ditch her EIGHT cans of Coke habit and led to the star completely overhauling her diet and exercise regime.
And it’s clearly worked… Good on you, Jen!