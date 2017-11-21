Jennifer tried to 'heal' after having intimate pictures stolen

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken of the extreme violation she felt when hackers leaked private nude photos from her iCloud account.

The actress was one of several stars to have intimate images stolen and shared online in the security breach in 2014, and it left her feeling like she’d been ‘gang-banged by the planet’.

In fact the whole thing proved so traumatic that Jennifer, 27, says she’s still trying to get over it.

‘When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put it into words,’ she explains. ‘I think that I’m still actually processing it.

‘When I first found out it was happening, my security reached out to me. It was happening minute-to-minute – it was almost like a ransom situation where they were releasing new ones every hour or so.

‘And, I don’t know, I feel like I got gang-banged by the f***ing planet – like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me.

‘You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.’

The hacker responsible for the leak – 29-year-old Edward Majerczyk – was jailed in January for nine months for breaking into the accounts of Jennifer and several other celebrities.

J-Law admits that she was never interested in attempting to sue anyone though as it wouldn’t bring her ‘peace’.

‘I was just interested in healing,’ she says.

The saga has clearly had a long-lasting effect and Jennifer has spoken of how it recently caused her to break down in tears after she was given a compliment.

‘I think, like, a year and a half ago, somebody said something to me about how I was “a good role model for girls,”’ the Oscar-winning star tells Hollywood Reporter. ‘And I had to go into the bathroom and sob because I felt like an imposter – I felt like, “I can’t believe somebody still feels that way after what happened.”

‘It’s so many different things to process when you’ve been violated like that.’

The leak also caused Jennifer to avoid any ‘really sexual’ films, something she has managed to overcome by filming new thriller Red Sparrow.

‘[The film] was really sexual, which has always scared me,’ she admits. ‘I’ve always been like, “Absolutely no way” – especially after what happened [with the nude hack] – “no way am I ever gonna do anything sexual.”

‘So, for me, doing Red Sparrow – I felt like I was getting something back that had been taken from me.’