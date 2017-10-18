The actress opened up about her horrific experience

Jennifer Lawrence may be one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood, but The Hunger Games star has now revealed she went through a horrific experience at the beginning of her career. The 27-year-old was honored at Elle‘s Women in Hollywood event on Monday night, but while giving a powerful speech, Jennifer confessed she was once asked to take part in a ‘naked line up’ while auditioning for a part. READ MORE CELEB NEWS Describing the incident as ‘degrading’ and ‘humiliating’, the star also told the audience – which included guests such as Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie – that she was once asked to slim down in order to succeed as an actress.

‘When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by the producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks,’ she recalled.

‘One girl before me had already been fired for not losing enough weight fast enough, and during this time a female producer had me do a nude lineup with about five women who were much, much thinner than me.

‘And we all stood side-by-side with only paste-ons covering our privates.’

If that wasn’t horrific enough, Jen – who’s now dating director, Darren Aronofsky – continued: ‘After that degrading and humiliating lineup, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet.’

More disturbingly, when Jen tried to stick up for herself, she was told by a producer that ‘he didn’t know why everyone thought I was so fat, he thought I was “perfectly f*ckable.”‘ How awful is that? And following the star’s brave admission, fans flocked to Twitter to praise her…