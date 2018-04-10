‘I’m happy with my lumps and bumps’: Jennifer Metcalfe opens up about her post baby body 10 months after giving birth

Jen LOVES her body, and we can totally see why

There’s no denying that Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe has one of the most enviable bodies on the small screen.

Jennifer Metcalfe

And a mere 10 months on from giving birth to her first child Daye Colmic, with partner Greg Lake, Jen has revealed that she LOVES her bod – even her lumps and bumps.

In a candid interview the 35-year-old revealed that she has a ‘new-found respect’ for her body following child birth.

‘I love it all. When you’ve carried a baby and brought life into the world… you have a new-found respect for the woman’s body,’ she confessed.

And, despite getting a few wobbly bits during her pregnancy Jen wouldn’t change a thing.

‘As long as you’re healthy [and] fit, I’m happy with those little lumps and bumps,’ she admitted. ‘He gave them to me and he wouldn’t be here without them.’

Luckily for the actress she doesn’t have to follow a super strict diet to maintain her svelte frame as she confessed, ”I’ll eat like a pig one week and not care the next!’

Jen received heaps of praise last year when she posted an honest shot of her body four weeks after giving birth, and now she’s opened up about what made her want to post the snap.

4weeks afta my boy as vacated his apartment this is wat I'm left wi n it really isn't that bad!I know alot o women feel anxious about wat their postpartum body will look like,but4me,this was the least o my worries(I ada poo pregnancy!)I want worried about wat my body was goin2look like wen my boy ad finished usin it 2grow,Instead I was intrigued/excited 2c the new me..n I like it! 😍💃🏻The boobs av finally settled down.Afta breastfeeding they swelled beyond belief,going frm a modest 'B' 2a neva seen before 'F'(leftie must av been @least a 'G'😳)they were lumpy,absolutely wrecked n my once lil brown nips ad trebled in size.I couldn't wait 2c,afta all this,wat they were guna look like.These r more than ok,I fed a human wi them,they r awesome!🤗Where my flat tummy turned bump once was,I now ava squishy bit of comfort4both my boys!Lil man uses it 2bounce off 2relieve his wind☺️n Gregs gon frm babysittin him in my tummy to holdin the"squidge"whilst e sleeps (usually not for long👶🏻😅)me all cozy under the arm.Arms n legs are wobblier n I'm defo rounder,but I think the extra lbs suit as I get older.With r long morning walks wen daddy goes 2work 4cappuccino n toast n all the rocking,he❤️'s rocking😅I'm sure they will firm up soon.I'm still hairy👹I swore once I cud c IT again I would sort it but these days I have biga fish 2fry,so pls dnt judge if u spot a spiders leg or 10!The bum😳the bums BIIIIG..but the size as actually stretched out the cellulite abit😂 so every cloud 🌩💫Everythin as healed downstairs n ova the nxt couple wks mayb ill ava nose.This does make me slightly anxious..on it with the pelvic floors😂I av lots of friends who r pregnant/new mums. I know their new bodies can make em feel insecure n down.I think it's important we c unfiltered bodies durin n after r babies n celebrate them! I❤️'d seeing ow my body adapted to accommodate new life n its truly,beautifully,mind blowin.If u dnt like it,there's always diets/gym wen u av recovered!So 4now try to enjoy ur perfect changing shell❤️I wanted 2post sooner but my new home (Gregs former bachelor pad)didnt ava full length mirror.I sorted this,amongst uva things😏with a fab Argos1,gr8 buy @£29 don't ya think🙌🏽

‘If I was nervous, I wouldn’t have done it! The picture didn’t bother me, I didn’t care, it was the words, I don’t really do long posts like that,’ she explained in the same interview with the MailOnline.

She continued: ‘A few years ago when I suffered with body confidence issues they were the words I wanted to hear. I got great feedback from mums. People in the public eye are glossy and airbrushed – show the normal ones! Don’t take it too serious. it’s good fun.’